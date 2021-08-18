Longhorns quarterback competition continues as Sarkisian waits to name a starter

AUSTIN(KXAN) — After criticizing their play in Saturday’s scrimmage, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has praised his two quarterbacks for the way they have responded this week in practice.

It sounds like Casey Thompson and Hudson Card heard the message from their head coach loud and clear.

“I would probably say the last two days of practice have been their best two days so far of camp” said head coach Steve Sarkisian. “They took the coaching, like I said all along about Hudson and Casey, they’re driven, they’re focused, they’re competitive, they want to be great and they’ve really tried to apply the things that we’ve asked them to do. Coming out of the scrimmage, we coach them hard, and they took the coaching, they’ve applied it and they’ve performed really well that last two days and now we need to continue to build upon that throughout the week.”

Sarkisian’s comments were a fairly big shift from his first scrimmage opinion that “neither guy played up to the standard that I view as acceptable.”

Sarkisian said that neither has separated themselves in the competition to earn the starting job. There is no timetable to name a starter although he’d like to do it before the opener against Louisiana on Sept. 4. Saturday could be key for both when they go through their second scrimmage of training camp.

Whoever wins the quarterback competition will have running back Bijan Robinson to help. Sarkisian says the sophomore should see a heavy workload of 20 or more carries a game.

The Longhorns went public Wednesday opening practice to fans at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, where fans got their first look at the new south end zone of the stadium.