Longhorns QB challenges teammates ahead Red River Showdown

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns are at a crossroads four weeks into the 2020 season. The annual Cotton Bowl date, like it does most seasons, will put Texas on a fast track to success or epic failure for a team with high expectations.

In a meeting with teammates on Sunday morning, Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger says he took ownership of his mistakes from the TCU loss, but that the mistakes across the board need to be corrected now.

In the meeting, Ehlinger says he was clear with the team that they can turn this season around, but everyone has do their part.

“I just let them know that I want to win. It’s not necessarily about liking people, but being respected is more important because you want to win. I was challenging guys to understand that aspect of it. To step up and take ownership of the program,” Ehlinger said. “If you don’t like somebody because they’re pushing you because they want to win…I have a problem with somebody if they don’t want to win and they don’t like me because I’m pushing them to win. Quite frankly, it doesn’t really matter.”

The Longhorns committed 12 penalties on Saturday, wiping away several explosive plays that could’ve potentially shifted the outcome. Ehlinger was not on top of his game against a talented Horned Frogs secondary, completing less than 50% of his passes.

An Ehlinger interception late in the first half allowed TCU to add to its lead with a field goal and a 20-14 halftime lead. When Texas was attempting to take the lead in the final minutes, running back Keaontay Ingram fumbled at the two-yard line while attempting to reach for the goal line.

The Longhorns offense didn’t get another chance.

“We have the talent that’s not the issue. We get in our own way and we can eliminate that by being disciplined in every single thing we do. Discipline is not a switch that you flip on Saturdays. Discipline is something you work on everyday,” Ehlinger said.

A win on Saturday against the Sooners keeps Texas right in the thick of the Big 12 race, but it would also mean the conference favorites fall to 0-3.