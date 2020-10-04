Longhorns plummet, OU drops out of latest AP rankings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Red River Rivalry next week will have a little less sizzle based off the latest AP top 25 rankings.

After a 33-31 loss at home to TCU, the Longhorns dropped 13 spots to No. 22 right behind Texas A&M at No. 21.

The Longhorns failed to reach 3-0 for the fourth straight season under head coach Tom Herman after faltering in the final minutes against the Horned Frogs. TCU beat Texas for the seventh time in its last nine games.

With back-to-back losses to open Big 12 play, Oklahoma was dropped completely out of the top 25. Two weeks ago, OU was No. 3 in the country before losing its conference opener in Norman to Kansas State. This week, No. 18 OU lost on the road to Iowa State, 37-30.

The Sooners are out of the AP poll for the first time since September 2016. Texas and OU will kickoff in the Cotton Bowl next Saturday, Oct. 10, at 11 a.m.

Even with a shaky start to the season against Tulsa, Oklahoma State is rising quickly up the polls all the way to No. 10 this week as the only undefeated team in the Big 12.

Texas A&M fell to No 21 after a 52-24 loss to No. 2 Alabama Saturday.

AP Poll (Oct. 4)



Team Record Points 1. Clemson (52) 3-0 1536 1 2. Alabama (8) 2-0 1488 2 3. Georgia 2-0 1380 4 4. Florida 2-0 1340 3 5. Notre Dame 2-0 1239 5 6. Ohio St. (2) 0-0 1165 6 7. Miami 3-0 1148 8 8. North Carolina 2-0 944 12 9. Penn St. 0-0 935 10 10. Oklahoma St. 3-0 919 17 11. Cincinnati 3-0 895 15 12. Oregon 0-0 786 14 13. Auburn 1-1 731 7 14. Tennessee 2-0 717 21 15. BYU 3-0 661 22 16. Wisconsin 0-0 619 19 17. LSU 1-1 478 20 18. SMU 4-0 393 – 19. Virginia Tech 2-0 391 – 20. Michigan 0-0 350 23 21. Texas A&M 1-1 330 13 22. Texas 2-1 228 9 23. Louisiana-Lafayette 3-0 216 – 24. Iowa St. 2-1 215 – 25. Minnesota 0-0 145 –

Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 142, Southern Cal 115, Mississippi St. 112, UCF 112, TCU 97, Marshall 49, Tulsa 46, Utah 30, Iowa 26, Coastal Carolina 25, Oklahoma 20, NC State 18, Mississippi 18, UAB 15, Army 14, West Virginia 13, Memphis 12, Arkansas 11, Pittsburgh 7, Virginia 5, Arizona St. 5, Washington 4, Air Force 4, Indiana 1.