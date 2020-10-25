Longhorns players, coaches stay on the field for ‘The Eyes of Texas’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After Texas’ win against Baylor on Saturday, a recording of the school song “The Eyes of Texas” played across the stadium. The Longhorns players and coaches stayed on the field for the entirety of the song.

Without a complete number from the football program, it appeared that the entire team took part in the postgame event. Not all the players sang the song or held up the “Hook ’em” hand sign.

The official school song has been the topic of controversy since the summer when Longhorns players from across multiple sports spoke out against racist elements of the song.

“The Eyes of Texas” has been played before and after each football game this season. Herman and the team have had extensive conversations over the last two weeks about how they would handle the Texas gameday tradition. On Monday at his weekly press conference, Herman reiterated that the players aren’t required to acknowledge the school song, but they are encouraged to acknowledge the fans after games.

“The only understanding I have is that, we, as coaches, have encouraged them to appreciate and respect our fans and that has been echoed by Chris Del Conte as late as last week,” Herman said.

Herman said Texas Athletics Director Chris Del Conte met with the team to discuss the song and the school’s expectations for postgame last week.

University of Texas president Jay Hartzell reiterated on Wednesday that the song will continue to be played at official school events — even if the band won’t be performing it, because too many members object.

A committee has been created by President Hartzell to chronicle the history behind the song. The committee is expected to consist of university alumni, staff and students.