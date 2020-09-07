Longhorns plan ‘unified’ message on uniforms calling for change and racial equality

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns football team will present a unified message against racism and police brutality on game day.

On Monday, head coach Tom Herman said the team will wear a patch on their jerseys and a sticker on their helmets in a statement against racism. The helmet sticker is being provided to all Big 12 teams from the conference office.

Details of the message on the Longhorns’ patch will be shared by the team’s leadership council, according to Herman.

“Our leadership council decided that we were going to have one unified message sewed into a patch on their jersey. We have a message, but I’m not sure the leadership council wants me to give it away,” Herman said Monday.

On Sunday, Longhorns joined with athletes from across the country, announcing plans for action toward change during the upcoming football season. Longhorns Caden Sterns, DeMarvion Overshown and others shared the statement on their personal social media accounts.

The statement reads: “We stand together, united, to bring about positive change to our campuses, our communities and our country.”

The statement listed five steps the players are planning for real change, which includes: ensuring all players are registered to vote and can vote on Election Day, further discussion with administrators on raising awareness, community outreach programs and more conversations about change within the community.

In June, following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, Longhorns players and coaches marched to the Texas State Capitol with Austin police officers to protest racial injustices. In the following weeks, Longhorns student athletes released a list of requests to University of Texas-Austin leaders, calling for changes toward racial inclusivity and anti-racism on campus.

The requests resulted in several changes on campus including a multi-million dollar investment in programs to “recruit, attract, retain and support Black students,” the renaming of campus buildings and a pledge to build new monuments for “deserving, heroic” Longhorns.

The university announced it would keep “The Eyes of Texas” as a school song, but would teach its origin.