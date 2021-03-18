Longhorns outfielder Austin Todd out for the rest of the season

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Longhorn outfielder Austin Todd was anxious to return to Texas for a fifth season after having his senior year cut short because of the COVID-19 shutdown. Now his 2021 season has been cut short with a shoulder injury that will require season ending surgery.

Todd was hitting .292 through six games when he suffered the injury in the Sam Houston State game on March 9th diving back to second base.

Todd earned his degree in 2020 and could petition for a sixth year of eligibility.

“He chose to come back and be a part of this team,” head coach David Pierce said. “His leadership qualities, how he plays, how he shows up to the ballpark everyday, he’s truly like a son to me right now because he’s been with me from day one. It’s devastating to him, he’s really upset, so is the team, he’s done a great job of helping Dougie (Hodo), helping (Dalton) Porter, helping a lot of the young guys. I told him, if it works and he wants to come back for a sixth year, that’s what we’ll do.”

The Round Rock high school product led Texas in hitting with .375 average in the 2020 season and has made 133 starts in his Texas career with a career batting average of .275.

Texas opens up Big 12 play on Friday night at 6:30 against Baylor in Waco. The Longhorns are 12-5 and have won 12 of their last 14 since losing their first three games of the season at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Baylor has won 10 in a row since starting the season 2-4.