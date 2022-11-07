AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The 12th ranked Texas Longhorns opened up the new Moody Center after 45 years playing in the Frank Erwin Center, with a 72-57 win over UTEP in front of 11,313 on Monday.

Both teams got off to a slow start, the Longhorns didn’t hit double figures until the 9:56 mark of the first half. Texas then turned up the offense, building a 33-20 lead at the half.

The Longhorns opened up a 41-25 lead on a layup from Dylan Disu just over four minutes into the second half, but the Miners scored 13 points in the span of three minutes and nine seconds to cut the Texas lead to 57-48 and then cut it to 52-44. From there the Longhorns went on an 8-0 run to seal the game.

Tyrese Hunter scored 18 points to lead the Longhorns in scoring. The transfer from Iowa State made six of eight shots and had five rebounds. Sir’Jabari Rice, a New Mexico State transfer scored 14 points off the bench while Marcus Carr scored 12 points and handed out six assists and Disu added 10 points.

Ze’Rik Onyema scored 10 points to lead UTEP.

Texas is back in action Thursday night at 8:00 against Houston Christian.