Longhorns only drop 1 spot in AP poll after upset loss to Texas Tech

Texas’ Kamaka Hepa (33) celebrates after making a 3-point basket against Kansas State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Longhorns finished a 1-1 week by only dropping one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Texas checks in at No. 5 this week after a home loss to No. 12 Texas Tech and a win against Kansas State.

Texas is unexpectedly off this week after its road games at Iowa State and at TCU were postponed due to COVID-19. Iowa State has paused all team activities. On Monday, TCU head coach Jamie Dixon announced on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19.

No. 2 Baylor continues to chase Gonzaga for the No. 1 spot. The Bears host No. 9 Kansas on Monday night.

Texas Tech moved up to No.12 while West Virginia dropped to No. 14.

AP Poll – Jan. 18



1. Gonzaga (62) 14-0 1598 1 2. Baylor (2) 12-0 1538 2 3. Villanova 8-1 1445 3 4. Iowa 12-2 1420 5 5. Texas 11-2 1289 4 6. Tennessee 10-1 1242 10 7. Michigan 11-1 1197 7 8. Houston 11-1 1155 11 9. Kansas 10-3 1072 6 10. Wisconsin 11-3 939 9 11. Creighton 10-3 833 8 12. Texas Tech 11-4 792 15 13. Virginia 9-2 778 18 14. West Virginia 9-4 732 13 15. Ohio St. 11-3 631 21 16. Virginia Tech 11-2 536 20 17. Minnesota 11-4 507 23 18. Alabama 11-3 487 – 19. Missouri 8-2 462 17 20. Clemson 9-2 354 12 21. Oregon 9-2 235 22 22. Illinois 9-5 232 14 23. UConn 7-1 209 25 24. UCLA 11-2 195 – 25. Saint Louis 7-1 172 24

Others receiving votes: Louisville 155, Colorado 148, Oklahoma St. 119, Florida St. 112, Southern Cal 74, Duke 43, Drake 42, LSU 20, Boise St. 15, Xavier 7, Belmont 5, Michigan St. 3, Winthrop 3, Toledo 2, Utah St. 1, Purdue 1.