Longhorns only drop 1 spot in AP poll after upset loss to Texas Tech

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Longhorns finished a 1-1 week by only dropping one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Texas checks in at No. 5 this week after a home loss to No. 12 Texas Tech and a win against Kansas State.
Texas is unexpectedly off this week after its road games at Iowa State and at TCU were postponed due to COVID-19. Iowa State has paused all team activities. On Monday, TCU head coach Jamie Dixon announced on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19.
No. 2 Baylor continues to chase Gonzaga for the No. 1 spot. The Bears host No. 9 Kansas on Monday night.
Texas Tech moved up to No.12 while West Virginia dropped to No. 14.
AP Poll – Jan. 18
|1. Gonzaga (62)
|14-0
|1598
|1
|2. Baylor (2)
|12-0
|1538
|2
|3. Villanova
|8-1
|1445
|3
|4. Iowa
|12-2
|1420
|5
|5. Texas
|11-2
|1289
|4
|6. Tennessee
|10-1
|1242
|10
|7. Michigan
|11-1
|1197
|7
|8. Houston
|11-1
|1155
|11
|9. Kansas
|10-3
|1072
|6
|10. Wisconsin
|11-3
|939
|9
|11. Creighton
|10-3
|833
|8
|12. Texas Tech
|11-4
|792
|15
|13. Virginia
|9-2
|778
|18
|14. West Virginia
|9-4
|732
|13
|15. Ohio St.
|11-3
|631
|21
|16. Virginia Tech
|11-2
|536
|20
|17. Minnesota
|11-4
|507
|23
|18. Alabama
|11-3
|487
|–
|19. Missouri
|8-2
|462
|17
|20. Clemson
|9-2
|354
|12
|21. Oregon
|9-2
|235
|22
|22. Illinois
|9-5
|232
|14
|23. UConn
|7-1
|209
|25
|24. UCLA
|11-2
|195
|–
|25. Saint Louis
|7-1
|172
|24
Others receiving votes: Louisville 155, Colorado 148, Oklahoma St. 119, Florida St. 112, Southern Cal 74, Duke 43, Drake 42, LSU 20, Boise St. 15, Xavier 7, Belmont 5, Michigan St. 3, Winthrop 3, Toledo 2, Utah St. 1, Purdue 1.