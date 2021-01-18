Longhorns only drop 1 spot in AP poll after upset loss to Texas Tech

Texas’ Kamaka Hepa (33) celebrates after making a 3-point basket against Kansas State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Longhorns finished a 1-1 week by only dropping one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Texas checks in at No. 5 this week after a home loss to No. 12 Texas Tech and a win against Kansas State.

Texas is unexpectedly off this week after its road games at Iowa State and at TCU were postponed due to COVID-19. Iowa State has paused all team activities. On Monday, TCU head coach Jamie Dixon announced on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19.

No. 2 Baylor continues to chase Gonzaga for the No. 1 spot. The Bears host No. 9 Kansas on Monday night.

Texas Tech moved up to No.12 while West Virginia dropped to No. 14.

AP Poll – Jan. 18


1. Gonzaga (62)14-015981
2. Baylor (2)12-015382
3. Villanova8-114453
4. Iowa12-214205
5. Texas11-212894
6. Tennessee10-1124210
7. Michigan11-111977
8. Houston11-1115511
9. Kansas10-310726
10. Wisconsin11-39399
11. Creighton10-38338
12. Texas Tech11-479215
13. Virginia9-277818
14. West Virginia9-473213
15. Ohio St.11-363121
16. Virginia Tech11-253620
17. Minnesota11-450723
18. Alabama11-3487
19. Missouri8-246217
20. Clemson9-235412
21. Oregon9-223522
22. Illinois9-523214
23. UConn7-120925
24. UCLA11-2195
25. Saint Louis7-117224

Others receiving votes: Louisville 155, Colorado 148, Oklahoma St. 119, Florida St. 112, Southern Cal 74, Duke 43, Drake 42, LSU 20, Boise St. 15, Xavier 7, Belmont 5, Michigan St. 3, Winthrop 3, Toledo 2, Utah St. 1, Purdue 1.

