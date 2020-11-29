Longhorns OL Sam Cosmi declares for NFL Draft, opts out of remainder of 2020 season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Longhorns junior offensive tackle Sam Cosmi is forgoing the remainder of his college eligibility and will opt out of the final games of the 2020 season as he prepares for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Cosmi announced his decision on Sunday through Texas Athletics. The junior appeared in every game since his redshirt freshman season in 2018, starting in 34 of the 35 possible games. Texas finishes out the regular season at Kansas State and Kansas.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for my journey here at The University of Texas. It’s been an amazing experience and a true blessing. It was an extremely difficult decision, but after talking with my family, I feel that it’s in my best interest to forgo the remainder of the season. My goal is to prepare for the NFL Draft and work towards that dream of mine. I want to thank everyone at the University, especially Coach Herman, Coach Hand and Coach McKnight, and all who have had a part in my journey. I wouldn’t be here and have had the success I’ve had if it weren’t for them. Coming in as a young skinny lineman who started out on the scout team and ending up where I am now is a true testament to God, this program, and everyone who has helped me become the man I am today. I’m so incredibly grateful for the support of my teammates. I love them all and will be forever thankful for them. The bonds we’ve created go way beyond football and will last a lifetime. Most of all, I want to thank my family, who have been my biggest supporters. They’ve been my rock through it all. I’m so blessed to have them in my life. I am planning on finishing my degree this semester, as well as preparing for the draft, and I’ll be supporting the guys as they finish the season. Thank you to all of Longhorn Nation. I’m going to bleed Burnt Orange for the rest of my life! Hook ‘em!” Statement from Longhorns offensive tackle Sam Cosmi

Cosmi leads the team this season in total first down/TD blocks, total knockdown blocks and total intimidation/dominant blocks, and allowed one QB hit, one tackle for loss and one sack.

The Humble, Texas native earned second-team All-Big 12 honors and was honorable mention for the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year last season. The offensive tackle is expected to be drafted in the first or second round of the upcoming NFL Draft, according to scouts and draft experts.