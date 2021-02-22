Longhorns’ offensive struggles continue in loss to Arkansas

ARLINGTON (KXAN)– The 9th ranked Texas Longhorns are off to a rough start, losing to 8th ranked Arkansas 4-0 on Sunday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Texas managed just two hits, both by Murphy Stehley, while striking out 15 times. On Saturday the Longhorn struck out 18 times in their 8-3 loss to 7th ranked Mississippi State. Texas drops to 0-2 for the first time since opening the season with two straight losses at Cal.

Texas has their best scoring chance in the top of the 3rd inning. With the bases loaded an one out, Peyton Pawlette struck out Eric Kennedy before Mike Antico popped out to shortstop to end the inning.



Tristan Stevens made his first start since 2018, pitching 5 1/3 innings and allowing three runs on two hits with two strikeouts. Stevens retired the first two batters in the bottom of the 4ith inning before allowing Arkansas’ first hit of the game to Cullen Smith,two batters later Bradly Slaven delivered the first run the game with a two-out rbi single. In the 6th inning Stevens allowed a one out walk to Christian Franklin, then hit Cullen Snith. Dawson Merryman relieved Stevens and struck out Braydon Webb but then gave up a three-run home run to Slavens who drove in all four Arkansas runs.

Tanner Witt struck out three batters in a scoreless seventh inning, while making his Texas debut. The freshman allowed a pair of hits but got the Longhorns out of the inning. He finished with 1 2/3 innings pitched with five strikeouts.

The Longhorns close out the State Farm College Baseball Showdown against 6th ranked Ole Miss. The Rebels are 2-0 in Arlington with wins over TCU Saturday and number three Texas Tach on Sunday.