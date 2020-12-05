Longhorns offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter suffers serious leg injury

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KXAN) — Longhorns offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter suffered a serious leg injury and was carted off the field during the second quarter of Texas’ game against Kansas State on Saturday.

The Texas training staff took Kerstetter off the field with a brace and a towel wrapped around his left leg.

Kerstetter is a senior team captain from San Antonio. Kerstetter has played in 38 games, starting 29 during his Longhorns career.

The Longhorns lead Kansas State 31-17 at halftime.

This story will be updated as Kerstetter’s status become available.