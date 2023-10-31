AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Longhorns check in at No. 7 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. They are the highest ranked team in the Big 12.

Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, Washington and Oregon are the six teams in order ahead of the Longhorns. Rival Oklahoma checks in at No. 9 after losing to Kansas last week.

Three Big 12 teams other than Texas and Oklahoma find themselves in the initial rankings. Kansas checks in at 21 with Oklahoma State right behind them at 22. At 23 is Texas’ opponent this week in Kansas State.

In the weekly Texas football press conference Monday, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian was asked about the rankings and how much belief he has in his team’s resume.

“I hear so much about how tough the SEC is, but I haven’t seen any of those teams go into Alabama and win,” he said. “I feel pretty good about our team, and over time this will play itself out. We need to focus on what we need to do Saturday and play our best football.”

Texas is one spot ahead on Alabama. This is the last year where just four teams make the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns host Kansas State this week, one of the five teams tied atop the Big 12 at 4-1 in conference play.