Longhorns name Hagen as associate head coach for defense and defensive line coach

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns named Mark Hagen as their new associate head coach for defense and defensive line coach on Friday.

Hagen comes from Indiana, where he’s worked for the past four years, most recently as a co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach. He has coached for 28 years, including 24 years where he was either in the Big Ten or the SEC, according to a release from the Longhorns. It said he has gone to 13 bowl games as either a coach or staff member and that 25 of the players he’s coached have gone on to the NFL.

Head coach Tom Herman said in a release that Hagen came “highly recommended,” and that new defensive coordinator Chris Ash is very familiar with and impressed by him.

“He loves football and coaching, really connected with everyone and has a tremendous reputation as a coach, recruiter and as an outstanding person,” Herman said in the release. “He has strong ties to our state, as well, and when you look at the places he’s been, they’ve had great success developing defensive linemen and have had really productive units. We’re very excited about what he’ll bring to our staff, thrilled to have him onboard and looking forward to getting him to Austin.”

This isn’t Hagen’s first stint in Texas. He worked at Texas A&M from 2013 to 2015. He also coached at Purdue and Northern Illinois, where he worked with Texas’ current associate head coach for special teams and tight ends coach Jay Boulware.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to come work with Coach Herman and the UT staff,” Hagen said. “Obviously Texas Football has great tradition and history, and I’m excited to be a part of it. When you think of college football, Texas is going to be in the conversation of top programs in the history of the game. Coach Herman has done a great job the past few years, there’s a lot of great talent on the roster, and I know he’s assembled an outstanding staff.”

The Longhorns coaching staff has experienced significant turnover since the end of last season, when Herman fired both defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and passing game coordinator Drew Mehringer. Offensive coordinator Tim Beck was demoted and co-receivers coach Corby Meekins was moved to an off-the-field position. Since then, Herman has added a number of new coaches to his staff and shuffled around others.