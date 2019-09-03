Texas moves to No. 9 in latest AP Poll

AUSTIN, TX – AUGUST 31: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns watches players warm up before the game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

(KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns moved up one spot in the latest AP Poll rankings released Tuesday, setting up an all top ten showdown with LSU this weekend.

No. 9 Texas and No. 6 LSU will meet Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. This is the Longhorns’ first all top ten match up since 2012 against No. 7 West Virginia.

The Tigers opened as a four-point favorite against the Longhorns this week, according to oddsmakers.

No. 12 Texas A&M is traveling to No. 1 Clemson this week. The Aggies lost 28-26 to Clemson last season in College Station in a game with wild fourth quarter dramatics.


RecordPts.
1. Clemson (54)1-015421
2. Alabama (8)1-014932
3. Georgia1-014073
4. Oklahoma1-013374
5. Ohio St.1-012705
6. LSU1-012336
7. Michigan1-011267
8. Notre Dame1-010379
9. Texas1-0103210
10. Auburn1-095816
11. Florida1-09408
12. Texas A&M1-086212
13. Utah1-082614
14. Washington1-076813
15. Penn St.1-068815
16. Oregon0-156811
17. Wisconsin1-051919
18. UCF1-044517
19. Michigan St.1-040918
20. Iowa1-035120
21. Syracuse1-024622
22. Washington St.1-024423
23. Stanford1-019825
24. Boise St.1-0179NR
25. Nebraska1-08624
25. Iowa St.1-08621

Others receiving votes: Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi St. 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami 10, Oklahoma St. 8, Memphis 6, Arizona St. 4, Appalachian St. 4, Minnesota 2, Southern Cal 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1.

