Texas moves to No. 9 in latest AP Poll

(KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns moved up one spot in the latest AP Poll rankings released Tuesday, setting up an all top ten showdown with LSU this weekend.

No. 9 Texas and No. 6 LSU will meet Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. This is the Longhorns’ first all top ten match up since 2012 against No. 7 West Virginia.

The Tigers opened as a four-point favorite against the Longhorns this week, according to oddsmakers.

No. 12 Texas A&M is traveling to No. 1 Clemson this week. The Aggies lost 28-26 to Clemson last season in College Station in a game with wild fourth quarter dramatics.



Record Pts. 1. Clemson (54) 1-0 1542 1 2. Alabama (8) 1-0 1493 2 3. Georgia 1-0 1407 3 4. Oklahoma 1-0 1337 4 5. Ohio St. 1-0 1270 5 6. LSU 1-0 1233 6 7. Michigan 1-0 1126 7 8. Notre Dame 1-0 1037 9 9. Texas 1-0 1032 10 10. Auburn 1-0 958 16 11. Florida 1-0 940 8 12. Texas A&M 1-0 862 12 13. Utah 1-0 826 14 14. Washington 1-0 768 13 15. Penn St. 1-0 688 15 16. Oregon 0-1 568 11 17. Wisconsin 1-0 519 19 18. UCF 1-0 445 17 19. Michigan St. 1-0 409 18 20. Iowa 1-0 351 20 21. Syracuse 1-0 246 22 22. Washington St. 1-0 244 23 23. Stanford 1-0 198 25 24. Boise St. 1-0 179 NR 25. Nebraska 1-0 86 24 25. Iowa St. 1-0 86 21

Others receiving votes: Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi St. 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami 10, Oklahoma St. 8, Memphis 6, Arizona St. 4, Appalachian St. 4, Minnesota 2, Southern Cal 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1.