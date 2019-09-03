Texas moves to No. 9 in latest AP Poll

(KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns moved up one spot in the latest AP Poll rankings released Tuesday, setting up an all top ten showdown with LSU this weekend.
No. 9 Texas and No. 6 LSU will meet Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. This is the Longhorns’ first all top ten match up since 2012 against No. 7 West Virginia.
The Tigers opened as a four-point favorite against the Longhorns this week, according to oddsmakers.
No. 12 Texas A&M is traveling to No. 1 Clemson this week. The Aggies lost 28-26 to Clemson last season in College Station in a game with wild fourth quarter dramatics.
|Record
|Pts.
|1. Clemson (54)
|1-0
|1542
|1
|2. Alabama (8)
|1-0
|1493
|2
|3. Georgia
|1-0
|1407
|3
|4. Oklahoma
|1-0
|1337
|4
|5. Ohio St.
|1-0
|1270
|5
|6. LSU
|1-0
|1233
|6
|7. Michigan
|1-0
|1126
|7
|8. Notre Dame
|1-0
|1037
|9
|9. Texas
|1-0
|1032
|10
|10. Auburn
|1-0
|958
|16
|11. Florida
|1-0
|940
|8
|12. Texas A&M
|1-0
|862
|12
|13. Utah
|1-0
|826
|14
|14. Washington
|1-0
|768
|13
|15. Penn St.
|1-0
|688
|15
|16. Oregon
|0-1
|568
|11
|17. Wisconsin
|1-0
|519
|19
|18. UCF
|1-0
|445
|17
|19. Michigan St.
|1-0
|409
|18
|20. Iowa
|1-0
|351
|20
|21. Syracuse
|1-0
|246
|22
|22. Washington St.
|1-0
|244
|23
|23. Stanford
|1-0
|198
|25
|24. Boise St.
|1-0
|179
|NR
|25. Nebraska
|1-0
|86
|24
|25. Iowa St.
|1-0
|86
|21
Others receiving votes: Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi St. 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami 10, Oklahoma St. 8, Memphis 6, Arizona St. 4, Appalachian St. 4, Minnesota 2, Southern Cal 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1.