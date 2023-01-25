AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas sophomore infielder Mia Scott is under early consideration for national softball player of the year.

USA Softball named Scott to its Top 50 watch list for its collegiate player of the year award, making her the sixth player to be named to the list during head coach Mike White’s tenure at Texas.

Scott was a unanimous selection to the preseason all-Big 12 softball team following her tremendous freshman season in 2022. The Angleton native smacked 77 hits in 204 plate appearances to hit .377 with a .443 on-base percentage. She drove in 38 runs, stole 26 bases and drew 25 walks. She hit 14 doubles, five triples and four home runs to compile a .554 slugging percentage.

The 25 finalists for the collegiate player of the year will be announced April 19 with the winner being named prior to the Women’s College World Series. A player doesn’t have to be included on the Top 50 list to be considered for the 25 finalists, but the winner will come from the 25 finalists group.

Since the organization began giving out the award in 2002, a Texas player has won it three times. Hall of Fame pitcher Cat Osterman is the only player to win the award three times, winning in 2003 and back-to-back in 2005 and 2006. Oklahoma slugger Jocelyn Alo won the award in 2021 and 2022.