Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sam Ehlinger leads Texas into the Top 10.

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- The Texas Longhorns moved up to 10 places to 9th in the AP poll and up six places to 14th in the Coaches poll after their 48-45 win over Oklahoma.

Texas has won five in a row and three of those wins are against ranked teams at the time they played. This marks UT's first appearance in the AP top 10 since 2010 and its been since 2009 (#2) the last time Texas was ranked this high through six games.

Texas (5-1, 3-0) is now tied for first in the Big 12 with sixth ranked West Virginia.

The Longhorns offense came alive on Saturday led by sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger who threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns. Ehlinger ran for 72 yards and three rushing touchdowns to go along with his second reception of the season. On Sunday, Ehlinger was named the Walter Camp Award Player of the Week.

Since the late game interception at Maryland that all but ended the game, Ehlinger has thrown 163 passes without an interception, breaking Major Applewhite's school record of 156. In that stretch Ehlinger has thrown for 1,236 yards (68%) with nine touchdowns. Ehlinger has also rushed for six touchdowns.

Texas will be home Saturday to take on a vastly improved Baylor team. The Bears beat Kansas State 37-34 on a last-second field goal to improve to 4-2 and 2-1 in the Big 12. The Bears feature former Lake Travis quarterback Charlie Brewer who threw for 296 yards and two touchdowns against Kansas State.

Oklahoma dropped to 11th in both polls.

AP Poll