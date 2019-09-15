Longhorns maintain same spot in polls after rout of Rice

(KXAN/AP) — The polls stayed mostly the same after a rather uneventful week three in college football.
With a 48-13 win against Rice, Texas remained at No. 12 in the AP poll and No. 13 in the Amway Coaches poll.
Texas returns to Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium next week to face Oklahoma State in the first conference game of the season. The Cowboys own a four-game winning streak against the Longhorns.
This game will feature two of the best offenses in the country. Oklahoma State boasts the country’s leading rusher and receiver with Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace.
Oklahoma State (3-0) defeated Tulsa 40-21 is receiving votes in both polls just outside the top 25.
Texas A&M fell to No. 17 in the AP poll after a 62-3 win against FCS Lamar. The Aggies remained at No. 15 in the Coaches poll.
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pv
|1. Clemson (57)
|3-0
|1545
|1
|2. Alabama (5)
|3-0
|1488
|2
|3. Georgia
|3-0
|1386
|3
|4. LSU
|3-0
|1339
|4
|5. Oklahoma
|3-0
|1310
|5
|6. Ohio St.
|3-0
|1292
|6
|7. Notre Dame
|2-0
|1099
|7
|8. Auburn
|3-0
|1079
|8
|9. Florida
|3-0
|959
|9
|10. Utah
|3-0
|929
|11
|11. Michigan
|2-0
|917
|10
|12. Texas
|2-1
|888
|12
|13. Penn St.
|3-0
|726
|13
|13. Wisconsin
|2-0
|726
|14
|15. UCF
|3-0
|703
|17
|16. Oregon
|2-1
|670
|15
|17. Texas A&M
|2-1
|665
|16
|18. Iowa
|3-0
|539
|19
|19. Washington St.
|3-0
|452
|20
|20. Boise St.
|3-0
|277
|22
|21. Virginia
|3-0
|252
|25
|22. Washington
|2-1
|183
|23
|23. California
|3-0
|164
|NR
|24. Arizona St.
|3-0
|156
|NR
|25. TCU
|2-0
|104
|NR
Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 91, Oklahoma St. 51, Army 50, Michigan St. 37, Memphis 26, Wake Forest 14, BYU 12, Iowa St. 7, Temple 7, Mississippi St. 4, Appalachian St. 2, Minnesota 1.