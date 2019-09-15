Longhorns maintain same spot in polls after rout of Rice

by: KXAN Sports

Posted: / Updated:

Texas head coach Tom Herman, center, takes the field with his team before an NCAA college football game against Rice Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(KXAN/AP) — The polls stayed mostly the same after a rather uneventful week three in college football.

With a 48-13 win against Rice, Texas remained at No. 12 in the AP poll and No. 13 in the Amway Coaches poll.

Texas returns to Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium next week to face Oklahoma State in the first conference game of the season. The Cowboys own a four-game winning streak against the Longhorns.

This game will feature two of the best offenses in the country. Oklahoma State boasts the country’s leading rusher and receiver with Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace.

Oklahoma State (3-0) defeated Tulsa 40-21 is receiving votes in both polls just outside the top 25.

Texas A&M fell to No. 17 in the AP poll after a 62-3 win against FCS Lamar. The Aggies remained at No. 15 in the Coaches poll.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPtsPv
1. Clemson (57)3-015451
2. Alabama (5)3-014882
3. Georgia3-013863
4. LSU3-013394
5. Oklahoma3-013105
6. Ohio St.3-012926
7. Notre Dame2-010997
8. Auburn3-010798
9. Florida3-09599
10. Utah3-092911
11. Michigan2-091710
12. Texas2-188812
13. Penn St.3-072613
13. Wisconsin2-072614
15. UCF3-070317
16. Oregon2-167015
17. Texas A&M2-166516
18. Iowa3-053919
19. Washington St.3-045220
20. Boise St.3-027722
21. Virginia3-025225
22. Washington2-118323
23. California3-0164NR
24. Arizona St.3-0156NR
25. TCU2-0104NR

Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 91, Oklahoma St. 51, Army 50, Michigan St. 37, Memphis 26, Wake Forest 14, BYU 12, Iowa St. 7, Temple 7, Mississippi St. 4, Appalachian St. 2, Minnesota 1.

