Longhorns lose series opener and a chance for first place in the Big 12

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On the day that UT opened up all outdoor sporting events to full capacity, the second-ranked Longhorn baseball team dropped its series opener, 5-4, to West Virginia in front of more than 2,521 fans at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, the largest of the season.

The game ended on a Douglass Hodo strikeout with runners on second and third.

The Longhorns were playing from behind all night as West Virginia hit three home runs off starter and losing pitcher Ty Madden, who dropped to 6-3 on the season.

Trailing 5-4 in the bottom the seventh, Cam Williams appeared to score the tying run on a wild pitch from Jacob Watters, but after a review on the tag at the plate by Watters, the call was overturned and Williams was ruled out.

Mike Antico hit a game-tying home run in the fourth inning before West Virginia took the lead back on a Kevin Brophy solo home run.

Texas stranded 11 bases runners in the game.

Texas (38-13, 15-7) had a chance to pull to tie for first in the Big 12 standings with TCU losing at Kansas State.

West Virginia improved to 23-23 and 8-14 in the Big 12 and remains tied for last place with Kansas, which beat Texas Tech, 7-4, on Thursday.

The eighth and ninth place teams in the Big 12 open the conference tournament on Tuesday night to earn the right to face the number one seed on Wednesday.

Texas and WVU will play the second game of the series Friday at 6:30.