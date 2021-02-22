Longhorns strike out 46 total times, losing 3 games to start season

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Longhorns baseball team was unable to practice outside last week due to the winter storm that took hold across Texas.

The weather adversity, along with facing three top ten teams, was a bad combination for an opening series as No. 9 Texas lost to No. 6 Ole Miss 8-1 Monday at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The Longhorns not only lost all three games in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown, but scored just four runs and struck out a staggering 46 times. For the first time since 2006, Texas opened the season by being swept in a three-game series. The Longhorns dropped three straight to the University of San Diego after winning the national championship in 2005.

Texas tied the game at 1-1 in the 5th inning on a Cam Williams home run, but had just two hits the rest of the game.

Ole Miss took the lead back in the top of the 6th inning with four runs. Kolby Kubichek took the loss, pitching five innings and allowing four runs, two of them earned, while striking out seven.

“I still feel the same about our team, did we play well? No. Is Arlington an incredible field that kicked our butts? Yes,” said head coach David Pierce. “We just look at it like that, we’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves, and I can’t wait until we play again.”

Pierce doesn’t have to wait long. Longhorns play their home opener against BYU on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. — the first of four games against the Cougars.