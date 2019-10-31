Longhorns looking to bounce back after bye week following tough stretch

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s no secret the Longhorns limped into their second bye week this season. They’ve lost two of their past three games, and struggled to beat Kansas in between those two losses.

“They watch the same video we do and understand that we have not performed to our standards here the last few weeks, but that we’ve still got plenty of football left to play,” Tom Herman said on Wednesday.

The final stretch of the season is arguably the toughest for Texas. They start it at home against a Kansas State team that just beat then-fifth ranked Oklahoma. Then, the Longhorns travel to Iowa State before another road trip to currently undefeated Baylor. They wrap up the season at home the Friday after Thanksgiving against Texas Tech.

“Our backs are against the wall, we’re on the ropes, however you wanna say it,” Herman said. “We’ll find what kind of fighters we have. I love the energy. I was really, really impressed with the energy the last couple days.”

The good news for Texas is they’re expecting to get a lot of talent back on defense. Herman announced that Caden Sterns, DeMarvion Overshown, Jeff McCulloch and B.J. Foster are all trending in the right direction and expected to be available against Kansas State.

On offense, running back Jordan Whittington will play against the Wildcats, unless he suffers a setback, according to Herman. The only question for him, is what his role will be. Herman doesn’t expect to find the answer to that until early next week.