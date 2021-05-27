Longhorns looking for first trip to WCWS since 2013 ahead of Super Regional showdown with OSU

STILLWATER, Okla. (KXAN) — The Longhorns are knocking on the door of another trip to the Women’s College World Series as they make their sixth all-time appearance in the Super Regionals this weekend against Oklahoma State.

But to get to the promised land of college softball, they need to get through an OSU team that swept them in Austin during the regular season and then beat them in pool play in the Big 12 Tournament.

“Definitely feel like there’s more motivation behind that simply because they have taken the last four games from us,” junior infielder Janae Jefferson said. “I feel like it’s gonna be really hard for them to beat us six time sin a row. We’re definitely excited to go at ’em and come out with a win in this Super Regional.”

The best-of-three Super Regional gets started on Friday at 4:00 p.m. in Stillwater.

This is the second season in a row for UT to make the Super Regionals. In head coach Mike White’s first year in 2019, the Longhorns lost in three games to Alabama. Last year’s season was canceled due to the pandemic.

“We always talk about it and look back on what it was like in that Super Regional and how we were almost there to making it to the World Series,” Jefferson said. “It definitely adds motivation to this series, simply because we do know OSU a lot better than we did Alabama.”

With four games against each other in the past month, there’s plenty of familiarity between the two teams — so much so that Texas head coach Mike White joked that he hadn’t even watched any film of the Cowgirls as of Thursday afternoon.

But White is hoping that familiarity proves to be an advantage for the Longhorns. The first three matchups this season were decided by two, four and two runs, respectively. But in Oklahoma City for the conference tournament, Texas pushed OK State to nine innings before losing a 3-2 decision.

“It’s gonna be a challenge for us, but we feel like we’re building and we’re getting better,” White said. “Each time we played Oklahoma State, we got a little bit better, the games have been a little bit closer. That last matchup definitely could’ve gone either way. We’ve got a lot in front of us, but it’s a great opportunity for this team.”

Texas last made the Women’s College World Series in 2013. It was the program’s fifth appearance.