Longhorns look to close regular season with biggest win

AUSTIN(KXAN)–The 21st ranked Texas Longhorns will try to win their fourth straight game against Kansas when the close the regular season on Saturday afternoon in Lawrence against the 6th ranked Jayhawks.

Texas (21-9, 10-7) has already locked up the number four seed at next week’s Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City and will play TCU who they beat both times in the regular season.

Kansas (24-6, 13-4) is coming off a tough 72-68 win over the Horned Frogs on Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse in make up game from their scheduled Big 12 opener on January 1st.

On Tuesday TCU beat Kansas in Ft. Worth. The Jayhawks enter the final game tied with Baylor for first place in the Big 12 and Texas Tech is a game back at 12-5.

The Longhorns will try to bounce back from Monday’s 68-61 loss to number three Baylor on Monday night in their final game at the Erwin Center.

Texas beat then eighth ranked Kansas 79-76 after trailing by four points with 1:09 to go in the game. Timmy Allen hit a jumper with :21 to go to give Texas the 77-76 lead and Marcus Carr knocked down two free throws with :06 to in the game.

Texas swept last year’s season series before Kansas had to forfeit their Big 12 Tournament semifinal game because of COVID-19 protocol.

Texas went on to beat Oklahoma State for their first Big 12 Tournament championship.

This three game win streak Texas has against Kansas is after the Jayhawks won 13 of the previous 14 games. Texas is 2-18 all-time at Allen Fieldhouse.