Longhorns look thin at running back position after latest injury

AUSTIN, TX – NOVEMBER 24: Daniel Young #32 of the Texas Longhorns rushes for a touchdown defended by Jordyn Brooks #1 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns running back depth chart is taking some serious hits before the season has even begun.

Texas announced that Daniel Young is expected to miss several weeks, due to a “significant” high ankle sprain. Young’s absence gives Texas very little experience in the running back room.

Starting tailback Keaontay Ingram suffered a bone bruise to his knee in the Longhorns’ first preseason scrimmage two weeks ago. Texas coach Tom Herman believes Ingram will be able to play in the opener against Lousiana Tech, but his overall condition is unknown.

Ideally, it would’ve been nice to slowly work Ingram back into the line up and have him completely healthy for the week two tilt against LSU, but the lack of depth may force Texas’ hand to play Ingram more snaps.

Expect to see a heavy dose of true freshman Jordan Whittington behind Ehlinger on Saturday as one of the only true healthy options. Texas running backs coach Stan Drayton says Whittington will be ready to carry the load, if needed.

“The approach to practice doesn’t change. the running back position’s not the only position on the field. We can’t allow the adversity that we’re experiencing affect the whole team. It’s a next-man-up mentality. whoever’s available is gonna be that guy, and he’s gotta be ready to play. That’s what our program’s all about, when a man goes down, we pride ourselves on guys getting mental reps,” Drayton said.

Herman will meet with the media Monday and is expected to give an update on all the injured Longhorns as Texas heads into its first game of the 2019 season.