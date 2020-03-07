Longhorns squander massive opportunity in blowout loss to Oklahoma State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns worked hard to get themselves into the NCAA Tournament conversation with five straight conference wins over the last three weeks.

In two hours on Saturday, all of their hard work may have been undone at the hands of Oklahoma State. The Cowboys took it to a Longhorns team that looked lifeless following a buzzer-beater win over OU earlier this week. Texas wasn’t even close in a 81-59 loss to the Cowboys — a loss that silenced the Frank Erwin Center’s best crowd of the season rather quickly.

With the loss, the Longhorns will likely face Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament from Kansas City next week dropping to fourth or fifth in the conference standings. The No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed match-up in the tournament plays Thursday at 11:30 a.m which will likely be the Longhorns and Red Raiders.

Texas (19-12, 9-9) will need at least one win the Big 12 Tournament to reach the NCAA Tournament. Texas beat the Red Raiders in Lubbock last week 68-58.

Oklahoma State shot the lights out of the ball in the first half going 6-for-11 from 3-point range building a 43-21 halftime lead. Texas looked stunned to see an inspired performance from the Cowboys as they opened the game with 20-5 and 27-7 leads over the Horns.

UT’s Kamaka Hepa hit the Longhorns’ first 3 with eight minutes to go in the first half. Texas missed their first nine 3-point attempts while settling for long jump shots rather than attacking inside.

After Texas cut the deficit to 34-21, Oklahoma State closed on a 9-0 run for the 22-point halftime lead.

Thomas Dziagwa is a pure shooter that didn’t miss on Saturday afternoon. Dziagwa went 5-for-5 from 3-point range and 7-for-7 overall for 19 points. Cameron McGriff also scored 19 points for the Pokes.

Kai Jones was about the only bright spot for the Longhorns scoring 20 points with seven rebounds with two steals.