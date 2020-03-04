Longhorns living life on the NCAA Tournament bubble; currently leads OU in 2nd half

Texas head coach Shaka Smart walks on the court following loss to LSU (KXAN/Jonathan Thomas)

NORMAN, Okla. (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns can secure another big win for their NCAA Tournament resume’ on the road at Oklahoma Tuesday night. The Sooners are equally motivated battling for their own spot in the tournament.

The Sooners are currently rated No. 40 in the NET rankings — a key component for the tournament selection committee.

2nd Half observations

OU will have an opportunity to take their first lead of the second half with 3:46 to go. Brady Manek will have two free throw’s in a 43-43 game

Free throw discrepancy: OU 13-17 | Texas 0-0

With OU cutting Texas’ lead to one, Brock Cunningham hit his second 3-pointer of the game. Longhorns lead 43-39 at the under-8 minute TV timeout.

Courtney Ramey scored his first points of the game on a 3-pointer near the top of the key for a 40-37 UT lead

OU has tied the game at 37 with 12:09 remaining in the second half

Neither team is wowing with their offensive prowess with 18 combined points in the first eight minutes of the half

1st Half observations

Texas resembled the confident bunch it’s become over the four-game win streak in the first half. The Longhorns reeled off a 13-4 run in the final five minutes of the half for a 30-26 lead.

Junior Royce Hamm scored Texas’ first six points. Matt Coleman led with 12 points on 2-for-3 shooting from 3-point range. Overall, the Longhorns shot 4-for-13 from 3-point range in the first half.

The Longhorns are teetering on a bid for the NCAA Tournament. Here are the latest Bracketology projections for Shaka Smart’s team.