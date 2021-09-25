LONGHORNS LIVE BLOG: Texas strikes with Bijan Robinson TD for 7-0 lead

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Big 12 schedule starts Saturday for Texas and Texas Tech at 11 a.m. at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Of course, the expectation (fair or not) is that the Longhorns should play for the Big 12 championship this year…and every year.

The reality is — the Longhorns haven’t won the conference in 11 years and have only played for the title once during that time. Texas’ attempt to snap the skid starts with the Red Raiders.

Tech is undefeated and appears to be moving in the right direction on defense in Matt Wells’ third season as head coach. The Red Raider’s leading rusher and Manor High School product Tahj Brooks is reportedly injured and won’t pay back in his hometown Saturday, according to Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

In UT’s two 2021 wins, the Longhorns have rushed for 614 yards while they were held to 138 yards on 41 carries in their loss to Arkansas. Bijan Robinson ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 299 yards rushing, and his rushing touchdowns are tied for the most in the conference.

Casey Thompson is making his second start for the Longhorns at quarterback.

Follow along in this live blog for news and notes as the Longhorns kick off the Big 12 schedule against Texas Tech.

Live Blog

EHLINGER ENDORSEMENT: Robinson’s former quarterback Sam Ehlinger has a strong endorsement for the running back.

Bijan Robinson should be in the Heisman conversation🗣 — Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger3) September 25, 2021

FOURTH DOWN PERFECTION: With Texas facing 4th-and-4 from the Texas Tech 39-yard line, Bijan Robinson converted and scored the first touchdown of the game. Robinson came out of the backfield uncovered for an easy pitch and catch for the first down. The sophomore running back did the rest to score, juking two defenders out of their shoes and outrunning two more for the touchdown.

SCORE: Texas leads 7-0

Coin Toss: Texas Tech won the toss and deferred its option to the second half. The Longhorns offense will start first.

Pregame: Steve Sarkisian took his customary stroll around the field about two hours before kickoff Saturday morning.