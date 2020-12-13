Longhorns lineman Ta’Quon Graham opts out of bowl game

SAN ANTONIO, TX – DECEMBER 31: Tyler Huntley #1 of the Utah Utes is sacked by Ta’Quon Graham #49 of the Texas Longhorns in the second quarter during the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on December 31, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham will not play in the upcoming Longhorns bowl game, deciding to opt out to focus on the NFL Draft.

Graham, a 2020 team captain, recorded 72 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 48 games during his Texas career. The Temple native took over a starting spot on the defensive line full-time in 2019, and has started each of the last 23 games for the Longhorns over the past two seasons.

Graham is the fourth of six team captains to opt out before the end of the Longhorns’ season. Texas will finish the season with a bowl game at the end of December.

“With the regular season officially over, I feel it’s time to say my goodbyes and start to prepare for the Senior Bowl and the NFL combine as the next steps in fulfilling my dream of playing in the NFL. I want to thank the University of Texas faithful, my teammates, my coaches, the football staff, my friends and my supportive and loving family. I will always hold my hand high, while extending my index and pinky fingers to form the most recognizable college symbol in the world. Being a Longhorn is what football in the state of Texas is all about and wearing Burnt Orange is a true privilege. I will always remember my time here and will miss you all. Hook ‘em Horns!” Statement from Ta’Quon Graham