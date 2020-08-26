Longhorns lineman Sam Cosmi named to AP All-America second team

Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi (52) waits for the snap during the first half of the NCAA Big 12 Conference football championship against the Oklahoma Sooners, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma defeated Texas 39-27. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Associated Press released its preseason All-America team in totality on Tuesday with players that have opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns, and also included players from the Big Ten and Pac-12. Neither of those leagues plan to play a football season this fall.

The Texas Longhorns returned to practice Tuesday after a two day break from training camp. Junior offensive tackle Sam Cosmi arrived at practice with the designation as a second-team All-American.

After a redshirt season, the Humble Atascocita product has become an anchor for the Longhorns offensive line, starting 26 of the team’s last 27 games. Cosmi has the attention of the NFL scouts and could be a high draft pick in the 2021 draft with another strong season.

“I’ve been blessed to have him (Cosmi) block for me these past few years. What makes him so special, his athletic ability, so strong and is able to use his body in such tremendous way that he’s able to hold up that left side really well,” Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger told the media in a recent news conference.

The 2020 AP Preseason All-America Team

(x-team not scheduled to play in the fall; y-opted out of season):

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback — Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson.

Running backs — Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State ; Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson.

; Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson. Tackles — x-Penei Sewell, junior, Oregon; Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama.

Guards — x-Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State; Trey Smith, senior, Tennessee.

Center — Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma .

. Tight end — x-Pat Freiermuth, junior, Penn State.

Receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, junior, LSU; DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama.

All-purpose player — y-Rondale Moore, junior, Purdue.

Kicker — x-Keith Duncan, senior, Iowa.

DEFENSE

Ends — x-Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon; y-Gregory Rousseau, junior, Miami.

Tackles — Marvin Wilson, senior, Florida State; y-Jaylen Twyman, junior, Pitt.

Linebackers — y-Micah Parsons, junior, Penn State; x-Hamilcar Rashed Jr., senior, Oregon State; Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama.

Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley Jr., sophomore, LSU; x-Shaun Wade, junior, Ohio State.

Safeties — Richard LeCounte, senior, Georgia; Andre Cisco, junior, Syracuse.

Punter — Max Duffy, senior, Kentucky.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback — x-Justin Fields, junior, Ohio State.

Running backs — Najee Harris, senior, Alabama; Kenneth Gainwell, sophomore, Memphis.

Tackles — Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas ; x-Cole Van Lanen, senior, Wisconsin.

; x-Cole Van Lanen, senior, Wisconsin. Guards — x-Nolan Laufenberg, senior, Air Force; x-Alijah Vera-Tucker, junior, Southern California.

Center — x-Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.

Tight end — Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State .

. Receivers — Tylan Wallace, senior, Oklahoma State ; y-Rashod Bateman, junior, Minnesota.

; y-Rashod Bateman, junior, Minnesota. All-purpose player — Jaylen Waddle, junior, Alabama.

Kicker — Gabe Brkic, sophomore, Oklahoma.

DEFENSE