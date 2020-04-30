Longhorns land local cornerback for class of 2021

Texas head coach Tom Herman, center, takes the field with his team before an NCAA college football game against Rice Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN(KXAN)–Connally high school (Pflugerville, Texas) junior Jahdae Barron committed to Texas on Thursday afternoon. Barron (5-11, 175) is a 4-star cornerback who also plays wide receiver for the Cougars. Barron actually signed with Baylor in December but was released after head coach Matt Rhule left for the Carolina Panthers.

According to 247sports.com’s player ranking, Baron is listed as the 9th best cornerback in the state’s 2021 class.

Barron is the 8th player to commit to Tom Herman’s 2021 class and the second in five days with Humble Atascocita tight end making his announcement on Sunday.