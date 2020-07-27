Longhorns land 2021 tight end commit

AUSTIN(KXAN)–Texas added their 15th commitment to their 2021 recruiting class with tight end Gunnar Helm from Englewood, Colorado. The 6-5, 225 pound Helm had offers from Georgia, Auburn, and Wisconsin among others.

247sports ranks Helm the 27th best at his position in the nation. Texas had a commitment from Lake Travis tight end before he opened his recruiting before committing to USC.

Helm is the 4th commitment in the 2021 class from outside of the state of Texas and second in a row following the commitment for defensive back Jamier Johhnson from Pasadena, CA