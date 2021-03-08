Longhorns’ Kai Jones named Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Longhorns sophomore Kai Jones was named Big 12 Sixth Man of the year as the leagues top player off the bench. Jones is the first Longhorn to win the award since it began in the 2006-2007 season.

Jones averages 8.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in just under 23 minutes per game. Jones is also second on the team with 19 blocked shots and fourth in steals with 22. Jones admitted on Monday that even after the Longhorns’ fourth road game in nine days, he feels energized heading into what will be his first postseason.

“Last night, I was up pretty late, I couldn’t go to sleep,” Jones said. “I feel ready to go, I’m pretty excited because they took [the tournament] away from us last year because of COVID, so now we get to really go and I feel like we have a chance to do something special, so I’m pretty excited to say the least.”

Junior guard Andrew Jones was named 2nd team All-Big 12 and senior Matt Coleman and junior Courtney Ramey were named 3rd team All-Big 12. Senior Jericho Sims, freshman Greg Brown and Jones were named honorable mention All-Big 12. Brown was also named to the All-Newcomer team.

Texas moved up to No. 12 in Associated Press Top 25 Poll after their three road wins to close the regular season. The Longhorns will take on 20th-ranked Texas Tech Thursday night at the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City. The Red Raiders are the only team to sweep Texas in their two-game regular season series.

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham was named Player of the Year while Baylor’s Scott Drew is the Coach of the Year.

First Team All-Big 12