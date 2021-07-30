Texas Longhorn Kai Jones drafted by Knicks, Vandegrift’s Greg Brown picked by Portland

Kai Jones poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 19th overall pick by the New York Knicks during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

(KXAN) — Kai Jones was selected with the No. 19 pick by the New York Knicks in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday at Barclays Center. The draft rights for the former Texas Longhorn were traded to the Charlotte Hornets.

Jones was the first of three Longhorns to get drafted by NBA franchises. UT’s three selections tied Florida State for the most picks in the 2021 Draft and tied a program record for most selections in a single draft. This is the first time since 2011 that Texas has had multiple picks in the NBA Draft.

Greg Brown has gone from Austin Vandegrift to the University of Texas to Portland over the last two years. Brown was drafted with the No. 43 pick by the New Orleans Pelicans — Brown’s draft rights were traded to the Trailblazers.

Brown received honorable mention All-Big 12 recognition and earned a spot on the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team and Big 12 All-Freshman Team. He ranked second on the team in rebounds and blocks.

Former Longhorns forward Jericho Sims went to the New York Knicks with the No. 58 pick.

During a four-year career at Texas, Sims reached double figures in scoring 35 times and double digits in rebounds 16 times and posted nine double-doubles.