AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns freshman Viviana Martinez showed what she could do against college talent in her first season, and now she’ll display it against some of the world’s best.

Martinez was selected to represent the United States in the 2023 Japan All-Star Series, scheduled for August 4-7 in Japan. A group of 16 collegiate softball players comprises the roster that will face the world No. 2 Japan national team in a 3-game series. Games will be held in Fukushima, Iwakuni and Yokohama, Japan, all in venues used during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

It’s the fifth consecutive year a Longhorn will put on the Stars and Stripes in international competition. Cat Osterman made a national team from 2019-21 and Janae Jefferson was on a USA roster last year.

Martinez was a second-team all-Big 12 selection and one of five Longhorns to make the Big 12 all-freshman team. She set a school record for most RBIs by a first-year player in a single season with 52 and she had 65 hits in 61 games.

Alongside Martinez are two of the best pitchers in the country, Stanford’s NiJaree Canady and Clemson’s Valerie Cagle, along with Oklahoma catcher Kinzie Hansen among others. Clemson head coach John Rittman will coach the team.

It’s one of two USA teams competing in international competition this summer. USA Softball is sending a loaded team to compete in Group A of the World Baseball Softball Confederation World Cup from July 11-14 in Dublin, Ireland.