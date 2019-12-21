Longhorns ice-cold shooting leads to ugly loss against Providence

Texas head coach Shaka Smart reacts to a call on the court as his team played Purdue in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Texas won 70-66. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (KXAN) — The Longhorns started slow and then it just got worse Saturday in Rhode Island.

Texas couldn’t shake off its cold shooting in an ugly 70-48 loss at Providence in one of the Longhorns’ last non-conference games of the season. Texas hosts High Point on Dec. 30 before barreling into Big 12 play.

This was certainly Texas’ worst shooting performance of the season.

The Longhorns shot 31.7% from the field hitting only 3 three-pointers in 21 attempts. For the season, Texas is shooting 35% from the three-point line. Against the Friars, the Longhorns shot 14.3%.

Providence came out playing inspired basketball after losing in a rout to Florida earlier this week. The Friars compiled 43-28 halftime lead behind Luwane Pipkins outside shooting. Pipkins knocked down 4 three-pointers in the first half. His final make came on a four-point play when Matt Coleman fouled on the shot.

With the successful Pipkins free throw, Providence completed a 14-5 scoring run for a 38-24 lead on Texas.

Alpha Diallo led Providence with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

There won’t be many positive takeaways for Texas. The Longhorns trailed by 12 or more points for the entire second half. Courtney Ramey and Matt Coleman, who scored 23 of Texas’ 48 points, were the only Longhorns to produce on the box score.