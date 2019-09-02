Longhorns hurting at running back depth after injury to Jordan Whittington

Texas’s Jordan Whittington (21) runs against Louisiana Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas running back room is down to two (or three) healthy running backs following the news that freshman running back Jordan Whittington will miss 4-6 weeks after sports hernia surgery.

Texas coach Tom Herman said Whittington aggravated the injury on a reception during the game against Louisiana Tech.

Whittington has been battling this injury since high school, according to Herman.

“It was repaired in high school and it nagged him a little bit in spring ball, but he missed zero practices in spring ball. It did not sideline but we knew it was nagging him. He had an MRI done a few weeks ago and it was not torn and a play that he got tackled…it was torn,” Herman said.

Longhorns’ running back woes

Freshman Jordan Whittington: Sports hernia surgery (our 4-6 weeks)

Redshirt senior Kirk Johnson: sprained shoulder (out 4 weeks)

Sophomore Daniel Young: high ankle sprain (out several weeks)

The Longhorns have been hit hard at running back during the early portion of the season. The only healthy backs heading into Texas’ match up with LSU are Keaontay Ingram and Roschon Johnson.

Johnson was moved from quarterback to running back during preseason practices. Ingram, the Longhorns’ starter, rushed 11 times for 78 yards against Louisiana Tech.

Texas coach Tom Herman announced freshman linebacker David Gbenda is moving to the running back position to fill the void and have a third player at the position.

It’s essentially all hands on deck at this point. Herman said he’s never been in this dire of a running back situation as a coach.

“Five of the (running backs) are gone for multiple weeks and four are scholarship backs. I’ve never heard of it happening. Credit to those guys saying whatever this team needs,” Herman said.