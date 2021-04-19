Longhorns hold on to #3 ranking after weekend sweep

AUSTIN(KXAN)– The Texas baseball is in the middle of their longest win streak since 2010. Texas has won 13 in a row and remain ranked third by D1baseball.com on Monday. The Longhorn dropped a spot in the Baseball America poll, falling from number four to number five.

Texas (30-8, 10-2) swept Abilene Christian over the weekend, outscoring the Wildcats 32-2 in the three games. “I definitely think they’re confident as a team, “said head coach David Pierce. “I team there is a team attitude, I don’t like the term arrogance, maybe there is an ego as a team, as opposed to individual egos, I like where we are as a group though.”

Graduate transfer Mike Antico went 3-4 on Sunday including a triple and a home run. The St. John’s transfer came to Texas with a .352 career average in 153 games at St. Johns, but struggled early. He has raised his average from .202 to .250 over the last eight games and leads the Big 12 with 19 stolen bases. “I expect a lot out of myself and when you’re not playing to your full potential its tough,” said Antico. “Coach has stuck with me, I was never really about losing a spot, I just show up everyday and put in the work and trust that the rest will take care of itself.”

After a ten game homestand, Texas will now hit the road for the next four games beginning Tuesday at Texas State. Texas plays at Oklahoma State this weekend, the Cowboys are coming off a three game sweep to TCU. With those three conference wins, TCU has pulled into a tie with Texas at 10-2 in Big 12 play.