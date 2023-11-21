AUSTIN (KXAN) – Coaches love talking about consistency. For the Texas Longhorns, they’ve been just that in the College Football Playoff Rankings since they came out. Texas has been consistent at number seven.

Tuesday night’s rankings saw the Longhorns again slot in at seven ahead of Alabama and behind Oregon. The only shakeup in the top eight was Florida State falling from four to five, switching with Washington.

The Longhorns will finish the regular season Friday evening against Texas Tech at home. If Texas wins, they’ll clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. If they lose, we break down what it would take to get Texas to Arlington.

It appears Texas may need some help to get into the College Football Playoff even if they win out. Third-ranked Michigan will host No. 2 Ohio State this weekend in a game that has major implications. The Longhorns may look to Florida State for help with the Seminoles losing starting quarterback Jordan Travis for the season.

The Big 12 is also represented in the CFP Rankings with Oklahoma at 13, Kansas State at 19 and Oklahoma State at 20.