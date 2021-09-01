Longhorns have high expectations on defense under Pete Kwiatkowski

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the third time in as many years, the Texas defense is under the guidance of a new defensive coordinator.

Pete Kwiatkowski joined Steve Sarkisian’s staff from Washington in a move that is considered one of the best hires of the offseason.

“He brings in great energy, great defensive coaching staff behind him,” defensive back Josh Thompson said. “This defense, really, it’s fun, it’s set up for you to make plays from each position. Each call is just set up for you to make plays. I love it. But overall, it’s just fun. “

Despite all the turnover they’ve had had in the coaching staff in their time at Texas, the Longhorns feel like Kwiatkowski will allow everyone to shine.

“I’m very excited to see how this defense actually runs against another team,” defensive lineman Keondre Coburn said. “He puts us in positions to where everybody on the field can make a play. It’s no excuse that you can’t make a play. If you don’t make a play, it’s because of you. I just can’t wait to see this defense and see us against another opponent.”

“This defense is gonna be known for creating havoc,” Thompson said. “It’s just gonna be a long game for people that we play.”