Longhorns glad to learn from mistakes after surviving against Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 26: Receiver T.J. Vasher #9 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders catches a touchdown pass against cornerback Josh Thompson #9 of the Texas Longhorns during the second half of the college football game on September 26, 2020 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns are thankful they get to learn from their mistakes after a win.

All three phases of the Texas Longhorns struggled at moments during the 63-56 overtime win against Texas Tech. However, as Texas coach Tom Herman said earlier this week, players are much more receptive to correcting their mistakes when the end result is positive.

“It happened early in the season. We see the corrections that we need to make. It’s way more fixable and I’m glad it happened in that game instead of down the line,” defensive back Chris Brown said on Tuesday.

Next, the Longhorns host TCU, which played its first game of the season on Saturday, at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. The Horned Frogs lost to Iowa State in their season opener following a forced postponement of its non-conference game against SMU due to positive COVID-19 cases.

TCU struggled through the ebbs and flows of a first game against a quality opponent, but had a chance at the win before throwing a late interception that pushed Iowa State’s lead to two possessions.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan is healthy after recovering from a procedure to address a heart condition in the offseason. Duggan threw three touchdowns on Saturday. As a freshman, Duggan tortured the 2019 Longhorns defense with 273 passing yards and three total touchdowns in a 37-27 win in Fort Worth.

The Longhorns defense was expected to be much better in 2020, but it didn’t look much different Saturday in Lubbock. Texas missed tackle after missed tackle as the Red Raiders built a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger played brilliantly, but even he struggled behind an offensive line that allowed too much penetration in the third and fourth quarter. The senior Longhorns passer said the whole team felt thankful to get the win to open the Big 12 schedule.

“Wow, we really survived that, but we’ve got a lot to fix. Just a lot of learning and growing, but thankfulness of…the past few years we might not have survived that or come out with a win,” Ehlinger said.

Ehlinger and the offense deserve credit for showing the sheer determination to rally out of the Longhorns massive fourth quarter deficit. They hope a fourth quarter rally isn’t necessary on Saturday against the Horned Frogs/