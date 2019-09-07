Longhorns get opportunity to shine brightest on college football’s big stage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tom Herman coached teams live for games like this. The No. 9 Longhorns host No. 6 LSU Saturday night in one of the more anticipated non-conference games of the season.

Texas will have the homefield advantage behind a sell out crowd, but most experts don’t expect the Longhorns to win. That’s just fine for Herman and his junior quarterback who enjoy showing up when the moment is brightest.

The Longhorns are about a touchdown underdog to the Tigers Saturday at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

In 16 games as an underdog, Herman’s team has won the game outright 10 times.

However, LSU looks like a different animal.

“They’re very well-coached, their scheme is fantastic on both sides of the ball, we’re in a players game and they have great players. The offensive line, defensive line stands out, the secondary, and obviously the quarterback. With my history with Joe (Burrow), I know what he’s got in here. He’s a tough nut to crack,” Herman said.

LSU is bringing a incredibly talented defense to Austin and an offense that appears to be getting its playmakers the ball in space.

Senior quarterback Joe Burrow looks to thrive in a more spread-type offense where he can distribute the ball at an up-tempo pace.

“The whole LSU team is a polished group of guys and that’s why you come to UT to play the best and I’m excited to play the best, plain and simple. I’m excited for the challenge go out there and do my best and that’s all I can control but I’m excited,” receiver Collin Johnson said.

For the most part, Texas has been complimentary of their upcoming opponent – likely to avoid rattling any one’s cage.

LSU standout linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson has been freely speaking his mind, regarding the Longhorns. Whether his words are accurate will be proven around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Don’t get me wrong. This is a good opponent we’re going against, but you know as well as I, we also have some other good opponents on the schedule, this won’t be the best opponent we go against. Not down looking, but this team won’t make or break our schedule,” Chaisson said this week.

This game won’t make or break either team’s season, but whichever team wins Saturday will know they can compete for a conference or a national championship.