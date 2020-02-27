Longhorns get first true test of season at Minute Maid Park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns ran their regular season record to 9-0 with a 4-1 win against Sam Houston State Tuesday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Now, Texas braces for a big weekend with its first true tests of the season with ranked opponents in No. 11 LSU Friday night and No. 6 Arkansas Saturday at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. The Longhorns close out the weekend Sunday against Missouri.

Texas is playing in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic for the first time in six years. Actually, the last time the Longhorns played in the invitational in Houston, it was against David Pierce and his Sam Houston State Bearkats.

Pierce has participated in this tournament while coaching at Houston, Rice and Sam Houston State.

“The tournament itself is just a great venue, great environment, I remember playing Texas and Rice on Friday night and we’ve got 20 to 25,000 fans there, so its hard to match it. It’s in a great location for us recruiting…we have a great fan base there,” Texas head coach David Pierce said.