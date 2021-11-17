Longhorns get back on track with win over Northern Colorado

AUSTIN(KXAN)–The 8th ranked Texas Longhorns opened up their longest stretch of home games with a 62-49 win over Northern Colorado on Wednesday night at the Erwin Center as part of the Abe Lemons Classic.

Texas (2-1) jumped out to a 37-15 halftime against a Bears team averaging 80 points per game in their first four games. Northern Colorado closed the game on a 19-6 run after Texas opened a 56-30 lead with 8:35 to go in the game.

Sophomore Tre Mitchell led a balanced Texas attack with 16 points and seven rebounds. Timmy Allen was the only other Longhorn in double figures with 10 points and a team high eight rebounds.

Texas is back on Saturday with their second of five straight home games, when they host San Jose State at 5:00 pm.

