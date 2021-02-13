Longhorns future quarterback? Steve Sarkisian earns pledge from top California passer

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Alabama offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian watches warm-ups before an NCAA football game against LSU in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Sarkisian took over as Texas’ head coach after spending the 2020 season as the offensive coordinator for national champion Alabama. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has his quarterback for the future, going to the West Coast for a Top 50 national talent in the 2022 recruiting class.

California quarterback Maalik Murphy, rated as the No. 30 overall player and No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country by 247 Sports, announced his commitment to the Longhorns through social media Saturday. It’s Murphy’s birthday, so the Junipero Serra High School quarterback decided this was the right time to plan for the future.

Sarkisian is hands on with his quarterback prospects, and Murphy’s commitment is a testament to the Longhorns new head coach. Sarkisian’s recruitment of Murphy dates back to his time at Alabama.

The ability to pull in a top prospect like Murphy speaks to the momentum that Sarkisian is building around the Forty Acres. Every offensive recruit saw what Sarkisian did at Alabama, expecting the former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator to bring his dynamic attack to Austin.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in California, Murphy actually hasn’t played a varsity game for his high school. The 2020 California high school football season was postponed due to an order from Gov. Gavin Newsom. Video of Murphy’s sophomore season can be found here.

Texas lost the commitment of Southlake Carroll High School quarterback Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 overall player in the 2022 class, during the 2020 regular season. But Murphy’s announcement helps lessen the blow of losing Ewers to Ohio State.

Murphy becomes the fourth member of Sarkisian’s first true recruiting class as Texas’ head coach. Lewisville wide receiver Armani Winfield committed to Texas on the day Sarkisian was introduced on the UT campus. Port Arthur Memorial defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau chose Texas when Tom Herman was the head coach, but, so far, has stuck with his commitment.

Klein Cain running back Jaydon Blue committed to the Longhorns on Feb. 2. Blue, a junior, is rated as a four-star recruit by 247 Sports. He’s the No. 60 player in the nation and the No. 4 running back for the 2022 class.