Longhorns football pauses team activities after positive COVID-19 tests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three Texas Longhorns players and two staff members, who traveled with the team to Kansas State on Saturday, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to UT Athletics. All team activities have been paused and players and coaches were sent home by direction of the athletics department’s medical staff.

Those five members of the football program tested negative for the virus on Friday before the team’s travel to Manhattan, the athletics department says.

UT says it will test again on Monday and Tuesday. The program will decide whether practice can resume before the Longhorns face Kansas on Saturday after those rounds of testing.

These are the first reported positive tests within the Longhorns football program since the season started in September. The Longhorns’ previously scheduled game against Kansas set for Nov. 21 was postponed to Dec. 12 due to COVID-19 issues within the Jayhawks program.

Texas football players and staff are tested for COVID-19 three times per week.

The minimum number of players required to play a football game in the Big 12 Conference this season is 53. The total roster number includes scholarship and walk-on players, the conference announced in its COVID-19 protocols before the start of the season.

The Big 12 also detailed the necessary number of players at certain positions. There should be seven offensive linemen, four interior defensive linemen and at least one quarterback healthy to play.