Longhorns football injury updates and other notes from Tom Herman

Texas head coach Tom Herman shouts to his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UTEP in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas will have some time to recover with a week off, but it appears defensive lineman Keondre Coburn has avoided a major ankle injury.

Longhorns head coach Tom Herman provided an injury update during a Tuesday interview on 104.9 The Horn with Voice of the Longhorns Craig Way.

Coburn’s high ankle sprain was classified as “pretty mild” by Herman. Coburn is expected to start rehab in the coming days and could start practicing again next Sunday or Tuesday. Texas is hopeful receiver Jordan Whittington could return to practice early next week before the Kansas game.

Speculation about quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s health is unfounded, according to Herman. Ehlinger didn’t look sharp during the first half and his receivers didn’t help him in the second half, dropping several catchable balls against West Virginia. Ehlinger’s completion percentage was below 50% for the first time this season.

Herman says Ehlinger “was pretty banged up” after a “significant” hit to his calf during the Baylor game on Oct. 24, but he “came in to the West Virginia game feeling as good as he’s felt in the last few weeks.”

Freshman running back Bijan Robinson earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday. Robinson logged the first 100-yard rushing day of his college career on Saturday. It looks like Robinson and Roschon Johnson will continue to carry the load at the position. Keaontay Ingram is still “a week of two away” from practicing, Herman says

Robinson looked great during his 12 carries on Saturday, leading some fans (and media members) to wonder why Texas didn’t feature the freshman back more against the Mountaineers.

“He didn’t play perfect by any stretch. He missed a couple of protection issues. He put the ball on the ground. He’s still a work in progress. When you come from anywhere in the country and you’re thrown in as a true freshman…the game is really fast. It takes time. We’re very happy with the natural progression of what this freshman running back is able to give us,” Herman said.

Herman even referenced his previous experience with freshman running backs like Ezekiel Elliott and Carlos Hyde, saying Robinson is “very much accelerated compared to other freshman backs that we’ve been around”

This week, Texas will practice Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and won’t start preparation for Kansas until Friday. Like he said during the previous bye week, Herman wants his team to get the “good on good reps” allowing Texas to solely focus on Texas during the open week.

“We’re a much better football team after the first bye week that we had leading up to the Baylor game. I felt it necessary to give our players and staff the entire day of Sunday off,” Herman said.

During the Longhorns bye week before Baylor, Herman says they put a lot of attention into running the ball and stopping the run. This week, the Longhorns will try to solve their suddenly stalled passing attack.

“We’re doing a really good job stopping the run with our front six. The whole emphasis with the bye week leading up to the Baylor game was running the football and stopping the run and tackling better on defense and now the emphasis has shifted. We’ll focus on the throw game this week, but certainly not going to forget about the improvements we’ve made running the football and stopping the run,” Herman said.