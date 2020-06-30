Longhorns football coach Tom Herman calls for ‘teamwork’ in COVID-19 PSA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman is asking for teamwork in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Herman joined with the Office of the Governor on Monday for a new public service announcement, called “The Power of Teamwork.”

Herman urges Texans to work together to “protect our health and the health of our loved ones” by washing hands, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and staying at home whenever possible.

“As Texans, we understand the power of teamwork whether it’s on or off the field. And right now, we need a team effort to stop COVID-19,” Herman says in the video.

As of June 29, Texas has officially reported 153,011 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Texas football began voluntary workouts two weeks ago in preparation for an upcoming football season. On June 18, Texas Athletics reported 13 Longhorns football players have tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed positive.

Players that returned to campus for the all-outdoor workouts started COVID-19 on-boarding procedures on June 8 — which required daily health screenings with testing, physicals and questionnaires.