Longhorns football coach Fred Akers dies at 82

Fred Akers, left, University of Texas coach, and Heisman Trophy winner Earl Campbell hold trophys presented to them by the Pigskin Club of Washington Friday night December 9, 1977 in Washington, D.C.. Akers was named NCAA Division I coach of the year. Campbell the offensive player of the year. (AP Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorns head coach Fred Akers died on Monday at the age of 82, according to his family.

Akers was diagnosed with dementia in 2011.

Akers took over the Texas program from Darrell K Royal, leading Texas for 10 seasons from 1977 to 1986. In total, Akers spent 19 seasons during a 37-year coaching career with the Longhorns. He was Royal’s co-offensive coordinator at Texas from 1966 to 1974.

Akers had the tough task of following a Texas legend but led the Longhorns to three Cotton Bowls and within a win of potential national championships in 1977 and 1983.

In 1977, Akers won NCAA Division 1 coach of the year with Heisman Trophy winning running back Earl Campbell. Texas entered its Cotton Bowl showdown with Notre Dame as the No. 1 team in the country, but the Longhorns lost to the No. 5 Fighting Irish 38-10.

In 1983, the No. 2 Longhorns lost to No. 7 Georgia in the Cotton Bowl, 10-9, coming just short of another national championship season. Akers won two Southwest Conference championships and experienced one losing season in 1986, which ultimately turned out to be his last with Texas. Akers closed his Longhorns resume’ with an 86-31-2 record.

Akers coached Purdue for four seasons before ending his college football coaching career in 1990.