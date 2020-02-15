Longhorns finalize 2025 non-conference schedule with San Jose State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas football closed out its 2025 non-conference schedule confirming an early September match-up with San Jose State, the athletic department announced this week.

Texas will open the season at Ohio State before playing San Jose State and UTEP in Austin to close out the 2025 non-conference schedule. The Longhorns are all booked for non-conference games through the 2026 season.

The Longhorns and Spartans will be meeting for the second time in program history. Texas defeated San Jose State 56-0 in Austin in 2017 in their first meeting.

Texas Non-Conference Schedule

2020

vs. USF

at LSU

vs. UTEP

2021

vs. Louisiana

at Arkansas

vs. Rice

2022

vs. Louisiana-Monroe

vs. Alabama

vs. UTSA

2023

vs. Rice

at Alabama

vs. Wyoming

2024

vs. Colorado State

vs. Michigan

vs. UTSA

2025

at Ohio State

vs. San Jose State

vs. UTEP

2026

vs. Texas State

vs. Ohio State

vs. UTSA