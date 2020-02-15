Longhorns finalize 2025 non-conference schedule with San Jose State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas football closed out its 2025 non-conference schedule confirming an early September match-up with San Jose State, the athletic department announced this week.

Texas will open the season at Ohio State before playing San Jose State and UTEP in Austin to close out the 2025 non-conference schedule. The Longhorns are all booked for non-conference games through the 2026 season.

The Longhorns and Spartans will be meeting for the second time in program history. Texas defeated San Jose State 56-0 in Austin in 2017 in their first meeting.

Texas Non-Conference Schedule

2020
vs. USF
at LSU
vs. UTEP

2021
vs. Louisiana
at Arkansas
vs. Rice

2022
vs. Louisiana-Monroe
vs. Alabama
vs. UTSA

2023
vs. Rice
at Alabama
vs. Wyoming

2024
vs. Colorado State
vs. Michigan
vs. UTSA

2025
at Ohio State
vs. San Jose State
vs. UTEP

2026
vs. Texas State
vs. Ohio State
vs. UTSA

