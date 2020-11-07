Longhorns fan uses Twitter to return ‘dream piece’ of memorabilia to former UT player’s family

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fan reunited a sentimental piece of memorabilia to a Texas Longhorns family on Thursday, and he did it using the positive power of social media.

Several weeks ago, Twitter user TexWes (@Wes1416) sent out a tweet to Longhorns nation, asking for help after he purchased a helmet that he called a “dream piece” of his Texas Football memorabilia collection. However, after looking over the helmet, he was “99% sure” the helmet belonged to former Longhorns offensive lineman Paden Kelley.

Kelley was part of the Longhorns football program in 2010 and 2011 after a standout high school career at Lake Travis High School. Kelley died in March 2019 at the age of 28.

Several seasons ago, I purchased my dream piece of Texas Football memorabilia… a game used helmet from DKR. It’s my prized Longhorn possession. However, I am 99 percent sure I have the helmet of Paden Kelley. PK played for Texas in 10-11 and recently passed away from cancer…. — TexWes (@Wes1416) October 19, 2020

After TexWes realized it was Kelley’s helmet, he wrote in a tweet he was hoping to return the piece to the Kelley family and wanted to “see if Twitter could do its thing” to find Kelley’s family.

Word of TexWes’s search even reached Longhorns Athletics Director Chris Del Conte. In a tweet, Del Conte said he would pass along the request to the Longhorns’ equipment staff.

Fancy B-I’ve coped @TexasFanFirst and @TexasFanFirst and will check with our Equipment staff… 🤞🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/vqpaXAR8W2 — Chris Del Conte (@_delconte) October 20, 2020

On Thursday, a little over two weeks after the original post, TexWes was able to return the helmet to the Kelley family, sharing photos of he and Kelley’s sister in front of Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium.

“At the stadium that means so much to me, at the same stadium Paden Kelley gave his all for Texas, I gave his helmet back to who it belonged to, his family,” TexWes wrote in his tweet.

He also thanked the Kelley family for allowing him to spend a little time with their loved one. Way to go, TexWes!