Longhorns fall to Stanford in national championship match
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KXAN) — No. 5 Texas pulled off the biggest upset of the NCAA Golf Tournament, but Stanford claimed the largest prize winning the national championship over the Longhorns Wednesday morning at Blessings Golf Club in Arkansas.
Texas and Stanford teed off for the title just a little over 10 hours after the Longhorns knocked off No. 1 Oklahoma State in the NCAA semifinals Tuesday. Stanford earned the championship with a 3-2 match victory winning the first three pairings of the round.
Henry Shimp won the clincher on the 17th green against Longhorn junior Spencer Soosman winning the point 2 & 1.
A Stanford team made up mostly of juniors and seniors used their experience to beat the Longhorns' superstar freshmen class. Although, without freshmen Cole Hammer and twin brothers, Pierceson and Parker Coody, Texas wouldn't have reached the ultimate stage.
The Cardinal seniors earned the other two necessary points with Brandon Wu defeating Pierceson Coody and Isaiah Salinda defeating Hammer.
"There's a lot of teams in Division I golf that would love to be in our position right now. So as much as it stings us as competitors, having done this for a long time, I know that what we've accomplished this week is not the norm and that it was outstanding," Texas coach John Fields said.
After leading the charge against Oklahoma State, Hammer wasn't able to keep the momentum rolling against Stanford's No. 1 player, Salinda. The match was tight until the back-nine when Salinda pulled away for a 4 & 3 win.
Hammer won an emotional match against Oklahoma State Tuesday night, surprising the NCAA individual champion Matthew Wolff in the semifinals 4 & 3.
"Beating Oklahoma State was unbelievable. We definitely weren't favored, and the way it all went down me getting Matt and then the way Steven's finished up at the end, it definitely took a lot of energy out of us. But there's no reason that that carried over to today," Hammer said.
More UT Golf: Longhorns run away with regional win
UT coach John Fields should be excited about the prospects for the future with four of his five match play participants expected to return for the 2020 season. The three Longhorn freshmen gained invaluable experience in high-pressure situations after a week at the National Championships.
"We were ready to play today. We just got beat by a really good golf team. That's all there is to it. It will fire us up for next year," Fields said.
The Longhorns didn't win their first tournament of the season until running away with the Austin Regional by 20 strokes two weeks ago. Fields said the team brought that momentum to the national tournament.
NCAA Championship Finals
Stanford wins match 3-2
|No. 5 Texas
|Result
|No. 6 Stanford
|Spencer Soosman
|STAN wins 2 & 1
|Henry Shimp
|Cole Hammer
|STAN wins 4 & 3
|Isaiah Salinda
|Pierceson Coody
|STAN wins 4 & 3
|Brandon Wu
|Parker Coody
|TEX wins 6 & 5
|Daulet Tuleubayev
|Steven Chervony
|TEX wins 1 Up
|David Snyder
More Sports Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hendricks helps Cubs avoid sweep with 2-1 win over Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Hendricks pitched eight strong innings, Kyle Schwarber homered for the second straight game and Kris Bryant added a solo shot in his return to the lineup to help the Chicago Cubs avoid a sweep with a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night.
The game included a scary and jarring moment when a young fan was hit by a foul line drive off the bat of Albert Almora Jr. in the fourth inning. The Astros did not provide an immediate update on the girl's condition, though a photo taken by The Associated Press appeared to show her conscious and crying as she was quickly whisked away and nearby fans looked on.
Almora, the Cubs' center fielder, and other players from both teams were visibly shaken up by the scene.Read the Full Article
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NCAA Baseball: which team will win the College World Series?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The NCAA Baseball tournament begins Friday without the Longhorns involvement for the first time in three years. TCU is back in the field of 64 after missing last season. The Horned Frogs inclusion surprised college baseball experts across the country receiving a bid despite a losing record in conference play.
TCU opens against California in the Fayetteville (Arkansas) Regional. TCU's invitation left a team like Texas State on the outside looking in. Projections shined a positive light on the Bobcats going into the final week of the season, but Texas State went 0-2 in the Sun Belt conference tournament which ended their hopes.
As for Texas baseball, head coach David Pierce and his staff are asking: where did this season go wrong? Through the first half of the year, the Longhorns played like one of the best team in the country, and seemed to find a way to win against top competition. Everything changed in a series loss at TCU in March.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
2021 MLB All-Star Game to be played in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) - Major League Baseball's 2021 All-Star Game will be played at Atlanta in what could be the first national showcase for SunTrust Park since the stadium opened in 2017.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement before the Braves played the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.
"The facility here, including SunTrust stadium and the Battery, is the best in baseball," Manfred said.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
-
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas
- ACL 2019 lineup is out! Big names include Cardi B, Guns N' Roses